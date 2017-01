× Alex Stone explains the details behind the San Diego Chargers move to L.A.

ABC News correspondent Alex Stone is in Los Angeles, he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about news that the San Diego Chargers would be uprooting their franchise and heading to Los Angeles.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3272059/3272059_2017-01-12-195459.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

