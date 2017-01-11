× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/11/17 | How are Baby Boomers are losing money to student debt!? Terry Savage explains how to save money in the new year

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand! On today’s show Steve welcomes: Terry Savage (TerrySavage.com), Frank Sennett (Crain’s Chicago Business), and Maria LaMagna (Reporter for Marketwatch.com).

Steve begins the show talking with Terry Savage about the recent influences in the economy. Everything from the recent election to the changing business culture has been shaking up the stock market – Terry’s here to explain. To find more information (and to find out what the catch is) visit TerrySavage.com. Terry also gives us her insight in how to handle finances in the future.

Then, Steve brings on Frank Sennett of Crain’s Chicago to discuss the latest business openings and economic news. Frank and Steve chat about the latest Starbucks Coffee venture that is soon to hit Chicago.

Finally, we close with Maria LaMagna (Reporter for Marketwatch.com) who joins Steve to discuss the ways Baby Boomers are losing money to student debt. How is this happening and how can you combat it properly?

