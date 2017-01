× When Bands Perform Full Albums in Concert

Recently U2 announced it would perform their album “Joshua Tree” in it’s entirety in concert as part of their upcoming tour. It leads Nick Digilio and listeners to talk about the times they’ve seen a full album performed in concert as well as the album they would have love to see performed live.

