× Was BuzzFeed’s decision to release unverified documents ethical?

It’s Wednesday so that must mean we are treated to another visit from The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher to unpack all the political stories making news. And there is a lot to unpack tonight! Mike talks about Barack Obama’s farewell address, Donald Trump’s press conference, the problems with BuzzFeed’s document dump related to Trump’s entanglements with Russia, Trump’s takedown of BuzzFeed and other media outlets and the Department of Justice releasing their probe into the conduct of the Chicago Police Department.

