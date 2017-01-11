× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-11-2017 | $1.1 Billion for CTA improvements, what this means for Chicago and Highlights LIVE From the North American International Auto Show

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich we welcome in Transportation reporter and “Getting Around” columnist for the Chicago Tribune, Mary Wisniewski who shares her insight into the news of Obama sending $1.1 billion in Federal funding for CTA improvements. They also discuss the importance of getting this funding started before the next presidential team takes office and the amount of time it will take for the money to reach the City of Chicago.

Dale Buss (Journalist for Forbes) joins the show LIVE from the Detroit Auto show and shares some of the highlights from the event. They also touch on the future of transportation and the effect President Trump is having on investments made in the auto industry. Then, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.