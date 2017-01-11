× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-11-17

We have an incredible show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tries to unpack all the political stories that made news today, legendary Hollywood talent agent Shep Gordon chats about his career as chronicled in his memoir, “They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food, and Rock-n-Roll,” stand-up comedian Beth Stelling discusses making the transition from the stage to the writers room, Open Mike Eagle talks about pushing the boundaries of hip hop and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

