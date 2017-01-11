× Supermensch Shep Gordon caught a wave and created history

Legendary manager, talent agent and producer Shep Gordon joins Justin to discuss his book, “They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food, and Rock-n-Roll.” Shep talks about how being alone as a child helped him in his career, creating history by doing things that he knew would upset parents, the series of circumstances that led him to being a manager for Alice Cooper, developing and building Alice Cooper’s brand, other acts wanting him to manage them after Alice Cooper’s success, the thought behind his decision to get Canadian singer Anne Murray to be his second client, how food played a big part in his career, his connection to famous chef’s such as Charlie Trotter and the balancing act of managing creative talent.

