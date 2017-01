× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.11.16: Farewell Obama

As usual, President Obama nailed his speech last night. His nod to Joe Biden and his wife, Michelle, were our favorite parts. Eddie Vedder playing a few tunes was pretty cool too. Next time we see him in Chicago he’ll be a civilian. That’s crazy. Trump and Russia are still in the news. Dean Richards reports that Charlotte Church won’t be performing at the inauguration. Ilyce Glink and Bill Geiger tells us how to invest and save our money.