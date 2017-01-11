× Richard Roeper reviews “Live by Night,” “20th Century Women,” and “Patriots Day”

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about some of the movies coming out this weekend: “Live by Night” (Ben Affleck gangster film), “20th Century Women” ( starring Annette Bening), and “Patriots Day” (Mark Wahlberg in the Boston Marathon bombings movie).

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3270959/3270959_2017-01-11-210659.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

