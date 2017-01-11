× Patti goes to Springfield Day 2: Full Show 1/10/2017

Patti was live in Springfield tonight, joined by comedian James Vickery in WGN studios. First, she heard from State Representative Mark Batinick who talked about the legislation he’s working on. Representative Robert Martwick joined Patti to preview the upcoming inauguration of Illinois’ 100th General Assembly. Filmmaker Vincent Labriola called in to talk to the gang about the film he’s working on, Door County. Then, Jahmal Cole from My Block, My Hood, My City told Patti and James about his mission to get kids to Obama’s farewell speech.