× Open Mike Eagle continues to push the boundaries of hip hop

Chicago-born hip hop artist Open Mike Eagle joins Justin to talk about his career, attending Whitney Young, starting his musical journey in Chicago, developing his style in Los Angeles, how he defines the type of music he makes, injecting humor into his work, the evolution of his music, how he fits into the underground rap scene in Los Angeles, stretching the boundaries of hip hop and his show this weekend at Schubas as part of the Tomorrow Never Knows Festival.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio