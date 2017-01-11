× How many people are homeless in Chicago? City asks for help finding out

CHICAGO — Volunteers are needed to help count the number of homeless people in Chicago, city officials said.

City officials and volunteers will fan out from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 26 across the city to count the number of people who search public spaces and streets, parks, viaducts, CTA buses, and trains to count and interview people who do not have “a fixed, regular and adequate place to sleep” or “regularly spends the night in a shelter, similar institution, or a place not meant for human habitation,” the federal definition of homelessness.

The count will help determine how much federal funding Chicago will get to help homeless men, women and children find permanent homes, officials said.