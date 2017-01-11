× Hometown Voices: The Download with Justin Kaufmann live at Duke’s on Jan 25

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

Crystal Lake is the next stop on the Allstate Hometown Voices tour! Justin Kaufmann broadcasts “The Download” live on Wednesday, January 25 from 7pm to 10pm at Duke’s Alehouse & Kitchen.

We’ll help get you through that mid-week slump! Enjoy Duke’s gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches featuring local and organic ingredients while you listen to Justin summarizes the day’s top stories so you don’t have to read them in “The Carryout.”

And our audience will have the chance to win prizes including gift certificates from Duke’s and ski lift passes to Wilmot Mountain, one of the Midwest’s premier winter destinations for snowsports.

Duke’s Alehouse & Kitchen is located at 110 N. Main Street in Crystal Lake.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Crystal Lake is presented by Allstate Agent Linda Wagner.

Throughout her career with Allstate, Linda has won numerous awards for providing outstanding customer service and exceeding business expectations. She is a Premier Service agent, which is bestowed upon less than one-third of the agency force, multi-year Honor Ring, Closer Club, National Conference, Circle of Champions and Inner Circle Elite award recipient. In addition, Linda’s agency is a Commercial Certified Agency, with specialization of small business insurance. Linda’s primary focus has always been the customer and she truly prides herself on providing an amazing customer experience to everyone that comes in contact with the agency.

Prior to opening her agency, Linda worked as an executive overseeing product development, pricing and marketing through various roles in the insurance and financial services industry. It is a result of this experience and background that has enabled Linda to communicate policy information in a clear and easy to understand manner.

Linda is licensed in Illinois and Wisconsin to sell and service property and casualty, life, accident and health products and also holds Series 6 and 63 licenses. She is currently serving a three-year term on the Allstate Midwest Region Agency Advisory Council. In conjunction with Linda’s volunteer activities as well as the Allstate Good Hands in the community grant program, she is very proud to have been able to present donations to three organizations in 2016, including the Northern Illinois Food Bank, San Jose Obrero Mission and the John Wood Community College Foundation. A native of Missouri, she holds a MBA from Webster University and a BS from Missouri State University. Linda and her family reside in Crystal Lake.

Linda Wagner’s Allstate Agency is located at 4581 Princeton Lane, Suite 117 in Lake in the Hills, Illinois. Contact her at (847) 515-3500 or linda.wagner@allstate.com