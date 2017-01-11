× Dr. John Duffy: “We’re an anxious populous right now”

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about narcissism (as exemplified by President Elect Donald Trump), the anxiety many may be feeling coming into the inauguration, and more.

