Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 23: College Football National Championship

Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis review the College Football National Championship and give their thoughts on DeShaun Watson and the chances that the Chicago Bears may select him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They also discuss several other prospects that the Bears may have on their draft board. Then, the guys give 2 great reasons why the Bears should consider trading down in the NFL Draft. Lastly, the Derrick Rose “Missing” saga and what it tells us about society and fans.