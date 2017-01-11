× Diabetes: Tips for Living With And Avoiding Complications

Long time listeners to The Nick Digilio Show know his friendship with the late, great Ron Santo. You also probably know about Ronnie’s battle with diabetes and how it cost him his leg.

In this conversation, Nick welcomes Dr. John Lantis, Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai and Saint Luke’s in New York, who provides tips for those living with diabetes as well as warning signs to watch out for.

And to help fulfill Ronnie’s dream of finding a cure, visit and donate at JDRF.org

