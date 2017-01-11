× Comedian Beth Stelling: “Do what you think is funny and what you care about”

Comedian and television writer Beth Stelling joins Justin to talk about starting her stand-up comedy career in Chicago, how Chicago stays with her while she’s working in Los Angeles, setting goals and reaching them, making the transition from doing stand-up comedy to writing for television shows like “Another Period” and “Crashing,” and her shows this weekend at The Hideout as part of the Tomorrow Never Knows Festival.

