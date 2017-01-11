× Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary recap’s today’s Donald Trump press conference

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune Columnist, and friend of the show, Kristen McQueary. They talk about the topics covered in today’s press conference including his tax returns, his trust, Buzzfeed’s latest accusations on him, and more.

