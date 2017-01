× Chicago Theater Week Tickets Are Now on Sale!

Taking place February 9th through the 19th, Chicago Theater Week is your chance to see great plays at a discounted price. Find out the amazing productions you can see when Nick Digilio talks with Deb Clapp, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres.

