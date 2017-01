Chicago City Treasurer, Kurt Summers, talked to Scott about the need the city had to have a treasurer with a strong financial background and investing experience. He also discussed how the violence in Chicago has impacted it’s growth.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3269581/3269581_2017-01-10-173121.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3