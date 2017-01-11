Burt Odelson on Trump’s plan for his business empire: “it will nickel and dime” the govt. with reviews of his actions
Odelson and Sterk, Ltd.’s founding partner and a leading expert in governmental and election law, Burton Odelson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to assess if President-elect Trump’s plan to separate himself from his business ventures.
