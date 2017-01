× Bill Joel or Bust: A game of trivia knowledge and karaoke skill

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell test the signing chops and Billy Joel knowledge of two lucky listeners for the chance to win tickets to see Joel play at Wrigley Field for the fourth year in a row.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3270961/3270961_2017-01-11-210801.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

