× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-11-17

Today’s guest include Dr. John Duffy and Kristen McQueary. Bill and Wendy talk about the press conference the Donald Trump held today, anxiety, sex tips, pizza, Bill’s website woes, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.