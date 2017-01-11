Axelrod: it’s “incumbent on the media to fight back hard” against President-elect calling stories he doesn’t like “fake”

Posted 6:53 PM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:19PM, January 12, 2017
US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York. Donald Trump is holding his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. ( DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York. Donald Trump is holding his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. ( DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Former senior adviser to President Obama David Axelrod joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why CNN is being called “fake news” by President-elect Donald Trump and what Trump’s first press conference of 2017 indicates about his relationship with the media.

