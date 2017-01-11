× Axelrod: it’s “incumbent on the media to fight back hard” against President-elect calling stories he doesn’t like “fake”

Former senior adviser to President Obama David Axelrod joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why CNN is being called “fake news” by President-elect Donald Trump and what Trump’s first press conference of 2017 indicates about his relationship with the media.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3270948/3270948_2017-01-11-205648.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​