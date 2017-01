× Andrew Taylor: The Man Who Ate Potatoes and Only Potatoes in 2016

Last March, Nick Digilio talked with Andrew Taylor. In an attempt to lose weight he decided to eat potatoes – and only potatoes – for all of 2016 in a quest he called Spud Fit. Get an update on how he’s doing and how much he lost now that the 2016 is over in this podcast!

