When tickets were released for President Obama’s farewell, Jahmal Cole had one goal: to get as many teenagers to the McCormick Center for the speech. Jahmal joined Patti and James on the air to talk about how people from all over Chicago helped him reach his goal. They also talk about his organization My Block, My Hood, My City that seeks to introduce Chicagoans to “places in their city they’ve never seen or experienced.”