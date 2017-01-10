× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/10/17 | Are Luxury Movie Theaters Good or Bad for the Entertainment Industry? Also, Jon Najarian’s Stock Tip of the Day!

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand! On today’s show Steve welcomes: Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Suzanne Muchin (BigPayoff on WGNPlus.com), and Ryan Faughnder (Entertainment Business Reporter for the LA Times).

Steve begins the show talking with Jon Najarian about the latest market trends as well as offering Jon’s Stock Tip of the Day!

Then, Andrew Herrmann from DNAinfo stops by to discuss a new Rugby bar which has tackled its way in the Chicago Restaurant scene – They also take a look into the new businesses that have made their mark in the city of Chicago.

Suzanne Muchin of the Big Payoff joins the show to take a look at what’s been going on with the latest news regarding the latest Trump tweet against Meryl Streep and how Kelly Ann Conway came to Trump’s defense.

Finally, we welcome Ryan Faughnder (Entertainment Business Reporter for the LA Times) to discuss the recent rise in luxurious movie theaters. Is the Lazy Boy, drinks, and swift digital releases helping or hurting the entertainment industry?

