× Why the first Sunday of the year is called “Dating Sunday”

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell in a discussion about why the first Sunday of the year is the hottest day in online dating and is dubbed “Dating Sunday.” Plus, callers weigh in with their stories of dating app successes.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3269736/3269736_2017-01-10-194636.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​