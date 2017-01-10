× West Side teens will see Obama speak tonight thanks to these Chicagoans

CHICAGO —After failing to land coveted tickets to President Barack Obama’s farewell speech for his group of teens, Jahmal Cole asked fellow Chicagoans to donate tickets so the teens could see the historic address in person.

Cole waited five hours for tickets at McCormick Place Saturday but struck out. On Saturday, the My Block, My Hood, My City founder put out the call asking for tickets, and everyday Chicagoans stepped up to the plate.

By Monday afternoon, three North Side women donated a total of five tickets to the North Lawndale teens. And as word of their generosity spread, the donated tickets kept coming in, Cole said.