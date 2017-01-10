Top Five@5 (1/10/17): The Donald gets the Joker treatment, Mike Tyson drops a new track, and more…

Steve Cochran's Donald Trump Bags Board

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 10th, 2017:

President-elect Trump’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t think a wall alone is enough to protect the U.S./Mexico border, Sen. Jeff Sessions talks about his wife under oath, former NY Senator Al D’Amato tries to start a revolt on a plane, Mike Tyson releases a rap track supporting his protege, and Mark Hamil reads tweets from President-elect Trump as the Joker from the animated Batmans series.

