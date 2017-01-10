× Top Five@5 (1/10/17): The Donald gets the Joker treatment, Mike Tyson drops a new track, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 10th, 2017:

President-elect Trump’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t think a wall alone is enough to protect the U.S./Mexico border, Sen. Jeff Sessions talks about his wife under oath, former NY Senator Al D’Amato tries to start a revolt on a plane, Mike Tyson releases a rap track supporting his protege, and Mark Hamil reads tweets from President-elect Trump as the Joker from the animated Batmans series.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3269745/3269745_2017-01-10-195445.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

