× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-10-2017 | Dava Sobel, The True Contributions of Women to Astronomy and How not to get Scammed in 2017

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich we welcome in Steve Bernas (President and Chief Executive Officer for the Better Business Bureau) to discuss the rise in Scams in 2016 and how to avoid them for 2017. He also shares tips on avoiding phony tickets to today’s Presidential Address here in Chicago as well as how to be weary of Gym Memberships in the new year.

Then, Author of “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” – Dava Sobel joins us to discuss her incredible book. She explains thetrue contributions of these women made to astronomy. Then, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.