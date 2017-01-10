× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Best of the CES 2017

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET Update’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone for her first hit of 2017! They talk about some of the standouts at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, (including a super flat TV and new security robots), new Monopoly tokens, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.