Patti Vasquez Full Show: 1-9-2017

Patti hit the waves live from Springfield and was joined by friend and sidecar comedian Paul Farahvar in the Allstate Showcase Studio. Patti told the crew about her trip to Disney World and made a proposal for a Pretty Late field trip down to Orlando. Then she was joined by Representative Robert Martwick to talk about what’s been going on in Springfield at the beginning of the year. Then Patti and Paul are joined by Chicago musician uuskhy, who performed some of his new music. After that, Paul and Patti talked about Jennifer Boyle, pillows and whether or not you’re supposed to wash your jeans.