Nocturnal Journey: Indie book publishing in Portland

Dave Hoekstra heads out on the Nocturnal Journey to Portland, OR and Microcosm Publishing, where he talks with Sales Manager Cynthia, who talks about the label’s origins in the “zine” culture of the mid-90’s, some of the featured imprints and genres that focus on DIY, self-improvement, social justice, fringe culture, and hidden histories, why the artistic atmosphere of Portland is perfect for fostering creating at Microcosm, and more.