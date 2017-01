× Michael Steele: The Trump team must be happy with how confirmation hearings are proceeding

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Senate hearings to confirm President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3269732/3269732_2017-01-10-194032.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​