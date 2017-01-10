CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots the puck during a shootout against the detroit Red Wings at the United Center on February 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Judd Sirott explains why Jonathan Toews thinks his teammates deserve his spot at the NHL All-star Game
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots the puck during a shootout against the detroit Red Wings at the United Center on February 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks analyst for WGN radio Judd Sirott joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the four Blackhawks appearing in the 2017 NHL All-star Game, the modesty Captain Toews, and the Blackhawks/Red Wings rivalry.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!