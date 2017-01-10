× Judd Sirott explains why Jonathan Toews thinks his teammates deserve his spot at the NHL All-star Game

Chicago Blackhawks analyst for WGN radio Judd Sirott joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the four Blackhawks appearing in the 2017 NHL All-star Game, the modesty Captain Toews, and the Blackhawks/Red Wings rivalry.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3269737/3269737_2017-01-10-194837.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​