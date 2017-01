× Comedian Jeff Foxworthy!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great Jeff Foxworthy! They talk about a special message he wrote to Bill in his book, how he got started in stand up, how he met his wife, the joys of comedy, and much more.

