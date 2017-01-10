× “Birds are eternal”: Tony Fitzpatrick and Mary Wilding talk art, aviary inspiration

Dave Hoekstra and Tony Fitzpatrick talk with author Mary Wilding about her book Clem Wilding’s Life as a Bird Carver, which details the life and work of her father, Clem Wilding, who carved and painted thousands of detailed birds over the course of his life in Berger, MO. They discuss Clem and Fitzpatrick’s mutual inspiration to feature birds in their art, the value (monetary and otherwise) of Wilding’s carvings, Mary’s process of compiling her father’s writings into a cohesive work, and more.