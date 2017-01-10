× A Man In Recovery, Tim Ryan: “We have a pandemic going on, and no one is doing anything about it”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and friend of the show, Tim Ryan. Tim was a heroin user himself, and lost his son to the drug. They talk about the ongoing heroin problem, what the A Man In Recovery Foundation offers, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.