World-renowned architect Jeanne Gang: "Chicagoans really love tall buildings"

Architect Jeanne Gang joins Justin at The Big Table to talk about her amazing career, how buildings are great ways to start social connections, her relationship with architecture and water, how you can create community within a tall building, the importance of thinking about what already surrounds the buildings she’s working on, how often they need to change things while working on a specific project, her newest project, Vista, Chicago’s relationship to the skyline and its tall buildings, the amount of work involved when designing a tall building, working in other markets than Chicago and if she ever sees herself moving away from Chicago.

