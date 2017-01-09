Who wrote the better love letters: Tupac Shakur or President Warren G. Harding?
Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Violeta Podrumedic and Kevin Powell in a dramatic reading Tupac Shakur’s recently auctioned lover letters. Roe also compares these modern writings against President Warren Harding’s letters to his mistress.
