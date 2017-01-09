Who wrote the better love letters: Tupac Shakur or President Warren G. Harding?

March 1921: Warren Gamaliel Harding (1865 - 1923), the 29th President of the United States of America, riding in a carriage with the former President Woodrow Wilson (1856 - 1924) during the Inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Violeta Podrumedic and Kevin Powell in a dramatic reading Tupac Shakur’s recently auctioned lover letters. Roe also compares these modern writings against President Warren Harding’s letters to his mistress.

