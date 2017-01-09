× Who wrote the better love letters: Tupac Shakur or President Warren G. Harding?

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Violeta Podrumedic and Kevin Powell in a dramatic reading Tupac Shakur’s recently auctioned lover letters. Roe also compares these modern writings against President Warren Harding’s letters to his mistress.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3268632/3268632_2017-01-09-195432.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

