Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 1, 2017. Tonight, we present “Dragnet: The Big Look,” with Jack Webb (05-11-54), “The Great Gildersleeve: Pranks at School,” with Hal Peary (10-19-41) and “The Man Called X: The Missing Papers,” with Herbert Marshall (03-31-51).