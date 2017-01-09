× Top Five@5 (1/9/17): 10 years ago the iPhone debuted, celebs say farewell to President Obama, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, January 9th, 2017:

Rep. Elijah Cummings isn’t ready to launch a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, President-elect Trump’s senior aide Kellyanne Conway takes Meryl Streep to task for her comments on the future president, a look back 10 years ago when Steve Jobs debuted the iPhone, Mariah Carey lays blame on her NYE mishap, and a long line of celebrities including the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant say farewell to President Obama.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3268638/3268638_2017-01-09-195838.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​