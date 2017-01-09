Top Five@5 (1/9/17): 10 years ago the iPhone debuted, celebs say farewell to President Obama, and more…
Top Five@5 for Monday, January 9th, 2017:
Rep. Elijah Cummings isn’t ready to launch a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, President-elect Trump’s senior aide Kellyanne Conway takes Meryl Streep to task for her comments on the future president, a look back 10 years ago when Steve Jobs debuted the iPhone, Mariah Carey lays blame on her NYE mishap, and a long line of celebrities including the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant say farewell to President Obama.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720