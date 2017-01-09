× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-09-2017 | Kitchfix is Changing the Way We Eat and A Recap of C.E.S. 2017

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich welcomes in the week with Josh Katt of KitchFix for our weekly CEO Spotlight. Founded by Chef Josh Katt in 2013, Kitchfix is a Chicago-based company that creates ready-to-eat, delicious, chef-crafted food made with nutrient-dense, locally sourced, organic, anti-inflammatory, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free superfoods. The convenient meal delivery service allows customers to order online and have meals delivered to their home, office and gym in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

Jason Hiner (Global Editor in Chief of TechRepublic) joins us to recap the recent CES Event which happened in Las Vegas this past week. Jason goes over some of the highlights and new technology that we should be looking forward to in the future. Then, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.