The 'feisty' Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: What to expect from President Obama's last speech

Wendy and Andrea are joined in the studio by the feistiest Tribune Columnist, and friend of the show, Eric Zorn! They talk about President Barack Obama’s upcoming farewell speech here in Chicago, what we can expect, what he said in 2004 vs. reality, Obamacare, and more.

