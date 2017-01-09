× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-9-17

We have another incredible show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy break down the legacy of President Barack Obama, world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang chats about her career and changing the skyline of Chicago, comedian Laurie Kilmartin talks about her new Seeso show, “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad,” director Peter Berg discusses his new movie, “Patriots Day” and we end the show in Studio 435 with a live set of music from the great local band The Safes!

