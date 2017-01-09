× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/09/17): The man who interrogated Saddam Hussein for the CIA, President Obama’s farewell in Chicago, and Kasso gets kicked out of a wake…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 46 (01/09/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to preview President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago, review the Christmas that was, and why Kasso was kicked out of a wake. Also joining John and Jeff is former CIA agent John Nixon, who was the agent chosen to interrogate Saddam Hussein when the ex-Iraqi president was captured by American troops in December 2003, to talk about his new book “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein.” Plus, the story of Kasso receiving a mysterious package sent to his home…

Check Out John Nixon’s “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein”