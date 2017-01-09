The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/09/17): The man who interrogated Saddam Hussein for the CIA, President Obama’s farewell in Chicago, and Kasso gets kicked out of a wake…

Posted 9:56 AM, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, January 9, 2017
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - FEBRUARY 14: Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein addresses the court of the Iraqi High Tribunal inside the heavily fortified Green Zone on February 14, 2006 in Baghdad, Iraq. The trial of Saddam Hussein and his seven co-defendants continues with witness testimony today. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 46 (01/09/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to preview President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago, review the Christmas that was, and why Kasso was kicked out of a wake. Also joining John and Jeff is former CIA agent John Nixon, who was the agent chosen to interrogate Saddam Hussein when the ex-Iraqi president was captured by American troops in December 2003, to talk about his new book “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein.” Plus, the story of Kasso receiving a mysterious package sent to his home…

Check Out John Nixon’s “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein”