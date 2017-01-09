× The Carry Out 1-9-17: “Finally someone calls out Meryl Streep for being overrated, I mean am I the only one who saw ‘Mamma Mia’?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Obama giving his farewell address in Chicago tomorrow, Donald Trump holding a press conference in the coming days, Trump naming his son-in-law Jared Kushner to be a senior White House adviser, the CTA getting a billion dollars from the federal government, officials saying that 2016 was the second hottest year ever, the trade rumors swirling around Jimmy Butler, the Detroit Lions laying an egg in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers beating the Giants, the Hawks getting back to their winning ways, the Cubs convention coming to town this weekend, Alabama taking on Clemson in the college football National Championship game and Meryl Streep scolding Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

