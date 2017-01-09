× Steve Dale’s Other World: Denise Tomasello, The Queen of Chicago Cabaret

I speak to Chicago royalty, the Queen of Chicago Cabaret Denise Tomasello. She began her career when she was very young, and we talk about the old days of the Pump Room, Sage’s, Toulouse and lots of other places which are now a part of Chicago history. Also, some of the performers she worked with along the way from Jackie Mason to Don Rickles.

However, Denise’s career hasn’t slowed down a bit – she still performs all around town. Catch up with her by tuning in, and checking her out, http://www.denisetomasello.com/. Certainly Ms. Tomasello makes us #chicagoproud. Listen to the podcast, and you’ll hear why she is the Queen.