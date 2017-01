× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 01.09.16: Golden Globe Trotting

The first weekend of football playoffs is in the books and Mary Sandberg Boyle was the winner of the Wang Dang Doodle! We had mixed reviews on the Golden Globes. Much to Sandberg’s dismay, the return of ‘Puck in the Pants.’ Krispy Kreme and Sprinkles Cupcakes were dropped off today at the station…not good for our diets. Paul Konrad gave us an update on his household chores. Plus, who has control of the remote at your house?